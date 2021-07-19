 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Police book former special counsel for Park Geun-hye case for alleged graft

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 19, 2021 - 15:22       Updated : Jul 19, 2021 - 15:22
Special Counsel Park Young-soo (Yonhap)
Special Counsel Park Young-soo (Yonhap)
Police said Monday they have booked on suspicion of graft the former special counsel responsible for investigating a corruption scandal involving former President Park Geun-hye.

Park Young-soo, who investigated the scandal surrounding the now-imprisoned former president for over four years, resigned earlier this month following allegations that he accepted a Porsche rental car and seafood from a man who claimed to be a fisheries businessman last December.

An official with the Seoul Metropolitan Police told reporters Monday that a civic group filed a criminal complaint regarding the former special counsel and the case was assigned to a felony investigation team last Friday.

"Procedurally, (Park) has already been booked," the official said. "We will conduct (the probe) in accordance with due procedure."

Last week, the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission, the state anti-corruption watchdog, said it deemed the special counsel to be punishable as a public official under the anti-graft law.

Park's side has argued a special counsel is not a public official. He has also claimed that the car was only rented for two days and the cost paid in full. Some have noted, however, that the payment was made after police launched a full-scale investigation into the businessman, who is currently standing trial on charges of swindling several high-profile people. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114