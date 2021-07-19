E-Land Group appoints younger CEOs in push for online sales

An Young-hun has been appointed to lead E-Land Retail. (E-Land Group)

E-Land Group said on Monday that it has appointed two new CEOs for its fashion and food affiliates E-Land Retail and E-Land Eats.



An Young-hun, a 40-year-old who has led overseas business in China and Europe since joining the company in 2007, will lead the retail arm of E-Land Group.



Having helped raise womenswear brand E-Land’s annual revenue to some 400 billion won ($348.8 million) in China, he was also promoted to become chief human resources officer earlier this year.



Hwang Sung-yun, who has been tapped to head the food business, joined the company in 2008 and has played a key role in expanding restaurant chain Ashley‘s presence since.



During the coronavirus pandemic, he was credited for focusing on home meal replacement and delivery service as well as increasing Ashley Queens locations – a premium version of the chain.





Hwang Sung-yun has been tapped as CEO of E-Land Eats. (E-Land Group)