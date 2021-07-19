 Back To Top
National

NK official paper calls for continued efforts for self-reliance even if economic conditions improve

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 19, 2021 - 10:35       Updated : Jul 19, 2021 - 10:35
This photo, released by the North's Korean Central News Agency on Jan. 22, 2020, shows one of the new propaganda posters highlighting the important tasks set forth at the fifth plenary meeting of the 7th Central Committee of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party early that year. This poster reads:
North Korea's official newspaper on Monday called for continued efforts to realize a self-reliant economy even if the situation improves, saying the country would end up subservient to others unless it is able to stand on its own.

North Korea's emphasis on "self-reliance" appears intended to tighten internal discipline amid bleak economic conditions caused by prolonged global sanctions and border controls to ward off a coronavirus outbreak.

"Even if the room for exchanges and cooperation becomes larger and favorable conditions and environment are created going forward, absence of belief in its own power would inevitably lead to subjugation," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the North's official newspaper, said in a front-page commentary.

"Being blinded by sleek things owned by others and satisfied by a one-off achievement just before our eyes without strengthening our own power are a stupid act that would invite self-destruction," the paper added.

The paper urged party leaders to commit themselves to public service and work hard to eradicate bureaucracy, corruption and others that undercut people's creativity.

It also underlined the importance of "purity" of ideology, apparently in line with the North's recently ramped-up emphasis on safeguarding socialism against the inflow of capitalistic culture into the country.

Meanwhile, the paper's commentary was also carried by the party's monthly magazine Laborers. This marked the seventh time since the two party organs carried such a joint commentary since leader Kim Jong-un took office in late 2011. (Yonhap)
