 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

N. Korea's imports from China surge on-month in June

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 18, 2021 - 17:11       Updated : Jul 18, 2021 - 17:11
This file photo shows a bridge linking Dandong City in Liaoning Province, China, and Sinuiju, the North's northwestern city. (Yonhap)
This file photo shows a bridge linking Dandong City in Liaoning Province, China, and Sinuiju, the North's northwestern city. (Yonhap)
SHENYANG, China -- North Korea's imports from China rose sharply to $12.3 million last month from $2.71 million a month earlier, Chinese trade data showed Sunday.

The North's imports had fallen to $29,000 and $3,000 in January and February, respectively, before rising to $28.75 million in April and then falling again in May, according to the data.

North Korea's exports to China posted $1.81 million in June, with bilateral trade volume coming to $14.13 million.

The two countries' trade volume in June accounted for just 6 percent of that of a year ago, when it reached $226.6 million, the data showed. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114