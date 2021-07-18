COVID outbreak forces anti-piracy unit to return home from African coast

South Korea’s Cheonghae Unit is returning home this week after 68 seamen tested positive for the coronavirus aboard a warship off the coast of Africa, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said Sunday. Two-thirds of the crew is still awaiting test results.



This is the first time the military has called off an overseas mission because of a pandemic. None of the seamen had received any COVID-19 shots because the vaccination campaign began a month after their departure early this year.



“The naval unit will come back on the two aerial tankers we’re flying today,” a senior JCS official said. A 150-strong Navy contingent whose members are fully vaccinated will be aboard the tankers to take over the 4,400-ton destroyer from the Cheonghae Unit, which is expected to arrive home Tuesday at the earliest.



About 72 percent of some 1,300 South Korean soldiers deployed overseas have received their COVID shots. But only 12 percent of the country’s 51-million population have been fully vaccinated as it lacks enough supplies to ramp up the inoculation campaign amid the worst levels of daily infections since January 2020.





Of the 68 COVID-19 patients, three were transferred to an undisclosed local hospital along with 12 others who have yet to get their COVID-19 test results but who complained of pneumonia symptoms. Three of those in the hospital -- one COVID-19 patient and two awaiting test results -- are in critical condition.



The outbreak is believed to have started July 2, a day after the destroyer left a nearby port where it had stopped for four days for supplies. A seaman exhibited cold symptoms and was treated with cold medicine but was not tested for the coronavirus.



On July 15, six patients were confirmed positive for the coronavirus. Many crew members exhibited cold or pneumonia symptoms.



The military, which suspects the virus spread to the ship from the local port, tested every service member aboard with help from Korean diplomatic missions nearby, but plans to test them again once they return home.



The military faces mounting criticism over the latest coronavirus outbreak, with critics accusing it of neglecting its responsibilities. The military could have shipped vaccines to the destroyer or found some other way to inoculate the seamen, they said.



The military rebutted the criticism, saying that inoculating the crew onboard the destroyer would have been too risky because the medical staff would not have been equipped to treat anyone who had a severe allergic reaction to the vaccine and subsequently went into anaphylactic shock. Critics said the military could easily have enlisted help from the nearby US Navy or from the local authorities in such a situation.



The Korean naval unit, which joined a global anti-piracy campaign in the Gulf of Aden off the Somali coast in 2009, has since rotated its troops on board, which include special forces. The next contingent was to take over in August.







(siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)