Financial watchdog ramps up drive against overvalued IPO

South Korean companies trying to go public are being sent back to the drawing board time and again, as the Financial Supervisory Service demand they present clearer grounds for gauging the offered price of floating shares in its attempt to ward off overvalued IPOs.
This, whether intended or not, often leads to more downward revisions of the price band by companies seeking initial public offerings, according to market observers stressing growing macroeconomic uncertainties in the liquidity-driven market and a lack of consistency in the pricing method.
The latest example of SD Biosensor, however, indicates that the financial watchdog’s attempt to virtually ward off overvalued IPOs has been somewhat convincing.
The Suwon-based testing kit maker which debuted on the Korea Exchange’s main board Kospi on Friday, saw its closing price at 61,000 won ($53.5) apiece, up 17.3 percent from the offered price of 52,000 won set during the book building earlier in July.
The Friday closing price gave SD Biosensor a market cap of 6.3 trillion won. It however is still smaller than the proposed company valuation -- at least 6.8 trillion won -- in their initial IPO attempt in May.
SD Biosensor’s IPO was delayed after financial authorities demanded a correction in the IPO prospectus twice since May.
SD Biosensor ended up lowering the IPO price band at between 45,000 won and 52,000 won apiece in June, down by over 30 percent from what was previously stated, in the second attempt for the corrective registration statement.
Following SD Biosensor, game developer and publisher Krafton on July 1 had to cut its proposed amount of IPO funding by more than 10 percent to lower the price band to 400,000 won and 498,000 won, in response to the corrective request by authorities a week prior.
In the same regard, Kakao Pay, a financial technology company backed by Chinese e-commerce giant Ant Group, was also ordered to revise its earlier prospectus on Friday.
This indicates that financial authorities are becoming more aggressive against any attempt to undermine investors’ reasonable judgment in the IPO, with more retail investors’ capital flowing in the IPO market.
Under the Capital Markets Act, financial authorities may demand a corrective IPO prospectus in case of any false or uncertain description of, or omission of a material fact.
But no corrective registration statement was requested for 103 IPO prospectuses in 2019. Things began to change in 2020, when IPO bids by ordinary investors rose nearly twofold on-year, as there were seven such requests for correction out of 117 prospectuses.
A need to protect nonprofessional investors has come under the spotlight with a rapidly growing IPO market.
Forty IPOs in the first half led to a 5.6 trillion won in funds raised, up threefold from the previous year, according to an estimate by consultancy IR Kudos.
The second half awaits more blockbuster IPOs, such as those from Krafton and Kakao Pay, as well as online-only lender KakaoBank, battery maker LG Energy Solution, among others, largely bumped up by the hefty valuation premium for technology-based companies.
However, analysts say the technology premium could lead to an inconsistency in corporate valuation before the company goes public, as the valuation of a company can be reasonable and demanding at the same time, depending on which approach is being taken.
For example, Krafton’s IPO price range could be “reasonable” from a pure valuation standpoint, but at the same time could be “demanding” because the popularity of tech-driven pandemic beneficiaries could “(make) it less attractive to investors buying at the time of IPO or right after,” noted Ebest Investment & Securities analyst Sung Jong-hwa.
