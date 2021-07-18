Korean presence felt at Cannes 2021

From left, actor Yim Si-wan, director Han Jae-rim, Lee Byung-hun, and Song Kang-ho pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film “Emergency Declaration” at the 74th Cannes Film Festival in southern France on July 16. (AFP-Yonhap)

Two years have passed since the 2019 film, “Parasite” won the Palme d’Or, the highest prize awarded at the Cannes Film Festival. Although Korean films were not among the 24 competing feature films at the festival’s 74th edition, the firm presence of the Korean cinematic scene was acknowledged by the appearance of its star directors and actors.



Director Bong Joon-ho proudly announced the opening of the festival on July 6, while actor Lee Byung-hun took the stage to close the festival’s 12-day run in the Grand Theatre Lumiere at the Palais des Festivals.



Bong, whose attendance festival organizers kept a secret until the very day, appeared as a surprise during the opening ceremony. Bong expressed the endless passion he felt toward great filmmakers and artists at the scene during his three-minute speech.



“The festival had a break (due to the pandemic), but cinema has never halted. Cinema continues to advance, ever since the train started running in the Lumiere brothers’ film,” Bong said.



Two Korean films -- disaster-action film “Emergency Declaration,” directed by Han Jae-rim, and Hong Sang-soo’s drama film, “In Front of Your Face” -- were invited to the non-competition categories.





Director Han Jae-rim arrives with actors Yim Si-wan (Left) and Lee Byung-hun (Center) for the screening of the film "Emergency Declaration" at the 74th Cannes Film Festival in southern France, on July 16. (AFP-Yonhap)