Business

S. Korea's top mobile messenger KakaoTalk suffers service disruptions

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 16, 2021 - 20:57       Updated : Jul 16, 2021 - 21:22
KakaoTalk Logo (Kakao)
KakaoTalk Logo (Kakao)


KakaoTalk, South Korea’s most popular mobile messenger app, suffered service disruptions on Friday, inconveniencing users for more than an hour.

Kakao said that its instant messenger service did not work normally from 4:30 p.m. to 6:10 p.m., making it hard for its users to send and receive images.

This marked the second time this year that KakaoTalk has experienced service disruptions. In early May, users had trouble sending and receiving messages through the app for more than two hours.

The company said the service is now fully normalized and apologized for the incident.

KakaoTalk is the most popular mobile messenger in South Korea, boasting about 40 million subscribers. (Yonhap)
