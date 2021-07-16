LG Arts Center bids goodbye to Gangnam era

LG Arts Center in Yeoksam-dong, Gangnam-gu (LG Arts Center)





The LG Arts Center has wrapped up its last production at its theater in the Gangnam area, putting a comma to its some 20-year run.



Shakespeare’s tragedy “Coriolanus,” helmed by Yang Jung-ung who directed the opening ceremony of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, ended its run at the LG Arts Center in Yeoksam-dong Thursday. It is the last show produced by the arts center while it is located in southern Seoull.



Managed by the LG Yonam Cultural Foundation, the non-profit organization of LG, the art theater is set to move to Magok, western Seoul in 2022.



The arts center in Gangnam is located at the GS Tower, formerly known as the LG Gangnam Tower. LG Group, with which the art center is affiliated with, owned the property before it was handed over to GS Group.



Founded in 2000, the center has been a major cultural institution in Seoul for years, along with the likes of Sejong Center and Seoul Arts Center, presenting performances of diverse genres, from classical music to drama plays, ballets and musicals.





An artist’s rendition of the new LG Arts Center building in Magok, western Seoul (Seoul Metropolitan Government)