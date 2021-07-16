 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Entertainment

LG Arts Center bids goodbye to Gangnam era

Art theater to move to new Ando Tadao building in western Seoul in 2022 　　

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Jul 16, 2021 - 17:42       Updated : Jul 16, 2021 - 17:53
 
LG Arts Center in Yeoksam-dong, Gangnam-gu (LG Arts Center)
LG Arts Center in Yeoksam-dong, Gangnam-gu (LG Arts Center)


The LG Arts Center has wrapped up its last production at its theater in the Gangnam area, putting a comma to its some 20-year run.

Shakespeare’s tragedy “Coriolanus,” helmed by Yang Jung-ung who directed the opening ceremony of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, ended its run at the LG Arts Center in Yeoksam-dong Thursday. It is the last show produced by the arts center while it is located in southern Seoull.

Managed by the LG Yonam Cultural Foundation, the non-profit organization of LG, the art theater is set to move to Magok, western Seoul in 2022.

The arts center in Gangnam is located at the GS Tower, formerly known as the LG Gangnam Tower. LG Group, with which the art center is affiliated with, owned the property before it was handed over to GS Group.

Founded in 2000, the center has been a major cultural institution in Seoul for years, along with the likes of Sejong Center and Seoul Arts Center, presenting performances of diverse genres, from classical music to drama plays, ballets and musicals. 

An artist’s rendition of the new LG Arts Center building in Magok, western Seoul (Seoul Metropolitan Government)
An artist’s rendition of the new LG Arts Center building in Magok, western Seoul (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

The arts center will be located in a new building, designed by the celebrated Japanese architect Ando Tadao, at Magok Central Park near LG Group’s R&D complex LG Science Park, which is close to Gimpo International Airport.

The new property was originally set to open in 2020, but it has been postponed to October 2022 due to delayed construction. It will contain a 1,309-seat theater hall and a 400-seat black box theater. London-based theater consulting firm Theater Project took part in designing the sound system and more.

According to an official from the LG Arts Center, the new building will be donated to the Seoul Metropolitan Government. The city government will have the property rights, while the foundation will run the center for 20 years.

Meanwhile, prior to the move, licensed Broadway musical “Hades Town” is slated to run at the center in Gangnam from Aug. 24 to Feb. 27. Produced by Clip Service, it will be the first time for the Tony Award-winning musical to be performed in Korea.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114