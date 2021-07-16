 Back To Top
Life&Style

Summer Korean style is only a click a way

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Jul 16, 2021 - 17:14       Updated : Jul 16, 2021 - 17:16
A poster for special summer program at KCC New York (KCC New York)
A poster for special summer program at KCC New York (KCC New York)

Learning about summer Korean style is only a click away from anywhere around the world.

The Korean Culture and Information Service, under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, announced Friday that 27 Korean Cultural Centers around the world would be offering cultural programs such as food, music and films that introduce how summer is enjoyed in Korea.

The programs will be held online, complying with the respective governments’ COVID-19 guidelines, according to KOCIS, which operates the centers.
A webtoon about bingsu (KCC Canada)
A webtoon about bingsu (KCC Canada)

Food

Among the Korean summer favorites to be introduced are samgyetang, or ginseng chicken soup, patbingsu, or red bean ice flakes, and hwachae, or watermelon punch. Food recipes will be available online at the cultural centers’ websites. KCC Belgium plans to distribute 12 different types of Korean meal kits to the program participants and provide online classes.

Music

KCC Spain is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a K-pop contest at Veranos de la Villa 2021, Madrid’s biggest summer festival of performing arts. More programs, such as a K-pop contest at KCC New York, a singing competition at KCC Mexico and a K-pop summer school with boyband A.C.E. at KCC Belgium are scheduled.

Films

South Korean horror films will send a chill down the spine, which is one way to cool down in summer. KCC China will screen three Korean horror films -- “The Closet,” “Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum” and “The Divine Fury.” KCC France will screen “A Tale of Two Sisters,” “R-Point,” and “Train to Busan” while KCC Hungary is offering a Korean horror-style video. In Austria, Korean horror film exhibition will be held during the Grossman Fantastic Film Festival.

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
