Summer Korean style is only a click a way

A poster for special summer program at KCC New York (KCC New York)



Learning about summer Korean style is only a click away from anywhere around the world.



The Korean Culture and Information Service, under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, announced Friday that 27 Korean Cultural Centers around the world would be offering cultural programs such as food, music and films that introduce how summer is enjoyed in Korea.



The programs will be held online, complying with the respective governments’ COVID-19 guidelines, according to KOCIS, which operates the centers.



A webtoon about bingsu (KCC Canada)