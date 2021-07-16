 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Remains of another Korean War soldier identified

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 16, 2021 - 09:30       Updated : Jul 16, 2021 - 09:30

In this file photo provided by the defense ministry, a soldier excavates the remains of Park Boo-keun, a South Korean soldier killed in the 1950-53 Korean War, at Mount Baekseok in Yanggu, about 175 kilometers northeast of Seoul. (Defense Ministry)
In this file photo provided by the defense ministry, a soldier excavates the remains of Park Boo-keun, a South Korean soldier killed in the 1950-53 Korean War, at Mount Baekseok in Yanggu, about 175 kilometers northeast of Seoul. (Defense Ministry)
The remains of a soldier killed in the 1950-53 Korean War have been identified through DNA analysis, five years after they were recovered from a former battle site, the defense ministry said Friday.

The identification of the remains of Sfc. Park Boo-keun was possible as his 82-year-old younger sister registered her DNA sample with the government, according to the ministry.

Park's remains were excavated at Mount Baekseok in Yanggu, around 175 kilometers northeast of Seoul, in 2016.

The mountain was one of the strategic points in the eastern region, where more than 500 sets of war remains have been discovered. Until now, 15 of them have been identified.

The identification marks the 166th such case since South Korea began excavating remains in 2000 to find soldiers who died during the war.

The late soldier Park is presumed to have died during a battle in 1951, one year after joining the military.

Around 140,000 South Korean troops were killed in action, and about 450,000 others were injured during the three-year war. The number of fallen South Korean troops whose remains have yet to be recovered stands at around 123,000.

The ministry said it will hold a ceremony to mark Park's return and lay his remains at a national cemetery. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114