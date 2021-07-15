 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

FM Chung calls for overseas mission chiefs to prioritize citizens' safety

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 15, 2021 - 15:57       Updated : Jul 15, 2021 - 15:57
Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong presides over a virtual meeting with chiefs of overseas diplomatic missions at the foreign ministry in Seoul on July 14, 2021, in this photo provided by his ministry. (Foreign Ministry)
Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong presides over a virtual meeting with chiefs of overseas diplomatic missions at the foreign ministry in Seoul on July 14, 2021, in this photo provided by his ministry. (Foreign Ministry)
Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong has ordered chiefs of South Korea's overseas diplomatic missions to prioritize the protection of citizens in South Africa and other countries struggling with political unrest and COVID-19 outbreaks, his office said Thursday.

Chung made the call during Wednesday's virtual meeting with the diplomats, during which they discussed a range of issues, including the deepening unrest in South Africa sparked by the recent incarceration of former President Jacob Zuma.

The agenda also included security situations in Haiti where political turmoil worsened after President Jovenel Moise was assassinated earlier this month and in Afghanistan where the ongoing withdrawal of US troops has stoked fears of a security vacuum.

"Especially, Minister Chung received a briefing on property damage on South Korean businesses due to the protests in South Africa, and he directed the embassy to place a top priority on protecting the lives of our citizens and their property, and prepare for a contingency," the foreign ministry said in a press release.

An LG Electronics Inc. located in Durban, South Africa, has recently been destroyed after rioters looted the facility and set fire to it. A South Korean wig manufacturer also suffered property damage.

During the session, Chung also called on the front-line diplomats to continue to play a role to address such foreign policy tasks as making progress in the efforts to foster lasting peace on the divided Korean Peninsula.

Chung last held such a virtual gathering with overseas diplomats in February.

Meanwhile, some 380 employees of South Korea's overseas diplomatic missions, including about 150 Korean personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a ministry official. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114