 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

S. Korea's steel, aluminum industries among victims of new EU carbon policy

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 15, 2021 - 15:06       Updated : Jul 15, 2021 - 15:06
Carbon dioxide emissions (Yonhap)
Carbon dioxide emissions (Yonhap)
South Korea's industry ministry said Thursday its steel and aluminum sectors are expected to be affected by the European Union's carbon border tax.

The remark came a day after the EU announced it plans to implement the carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), which centers on levying a "carbon price" on imports of certain products into the bloc.

In detail, importers must purchase "carbon certificates" corresponding to the amount of carbon spent on producing the products. Accordingly, products with higher carbon emissions will lose their price competitiveness in the European market.

South Korea believes the new policy may have an adverse impact on the steel and aluminum segment.

Asia's No. 4 economy shipped $1.5 billion worth of steel products to the EU in 2020, down 28 percent from a year earlier. Outbound shipments of aluminum also came to $186 million last year.

South Korea has been expressing concerns over the CBAM, insisting the policy fall in line with the rules of the World Trade Organization, and that it must not serve as an unnecessary trade barrier.

The ministry said it plans to continue carrying out a thorough analysis of the CBAM and continue negotiations with the EU.

South Korea has vowed to go carbon neutral by 2050.

South Korea's leading steelmaker, POSCO, has also pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 by exploring a range of low carbon solutions to accelerate its decarbonization through alternative and innovative technologies.

"The government and business community should work together to ensure that the South Korean steel companies' efforts to reduce carbon emissions are reflected in the carbon border adjustment mechanism and the mechanism does not become an unfair trade barrier," a South Korean steel industry official said. He asked not to be identified. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114