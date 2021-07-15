 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Life&Style

Committee to discuss Korea’s bid for tidal flats as Natural World Heritage

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Jul 15, 2021 - 19:33       Updated : Jul 15, 2021 - 19:33
Tidal flat in Sinan in South Jeolla Province (Sinan-gun)
Tidal flat in Sinan in South Jeolla Province (Sinan-gun)

Whether Korea’s tidal flats, or “gaetbeol,” make it onto UNESCO’s list of Natural World Heritage sites will be decided soon as the World Heritage Committee meeting kicks off on Friday.

The committee’s 44th annual session is slated to run virtually in cooperation with UNESCO and the host country China.

Separated into two groups, Cultural World Heritage and Natural World Heritage, the committee will assess the nominations and decide which sites to include on the World Heritage list.

Officials hope five tidal flats -- Seocheon in South Chungcheong Province, Gochang in North Jeolla Province, Sinan, Boseong and Suncheon in South Jeolla Province -- will be listed as South Korea’s 15th UNESCO World Heritage.

In a preliminary review, the International Union for Conservation of Nature decided earlier to defer the tidal flats’ nomination. A deferral, in a four-tier scale of recommendations to inscribe, refer, defer and not to inscribe, means it is still in the running.

“This is our very first time to inscribe the deferred natural nomination to be World Heritage. We are uncertain if tidal flats can be included in the World Heritage list,” an official from Korea’s Cultural Heritage Administration told The Korea Herald Thursday. “With our experts and representatives, we are conducting many online meetings to present the value of tidal flats to the delegates of the committee with our best efforts.”

Korea’s tidal flats are home to migratory birds and other endangered species, harboring a rich diversity of marine life. Highlighting such aspects can be the key to its inclusion among Natural World Heritage sites, the official said.

The committee will examine all submitted nominees from 2020-21.

The meeting runs through July 31 and the decision on tidal flats is scheduled to be made July 26.

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114