Overseas anti-piracy unit suffers COVID outbreak

President Moon Jae-in on Thursday instructed the military to dispatch medical staff and supplies to units whose members have tested positive for the coronavirus and to take stronger steps to avoid infections in overseas missions.
Moon also said that the military should bring the patients back to Korea if necessary.
Six service members aboard the anti-piracy Cheonghae Unit operating off the coast of Africa have tested positive for COVID, the military said. None of the around 300 seamen aboard the 4,400-ton destroyer were vaccinated, as they left the country in February, a month before the vaccination campaign started.
“We had many complaints of cold symptoms Saturday and we ran COVID tests on six of them Tuesday. They all tested positive,” a senior Joint Chiefs of Staff official said.
One seaman exhibited cold symptoms a day after the vessel left a nearby port on July 1, where it had stopped for four days for supplies, but they were treated with cold medicine and were not tested for COVID, the official said.
Meanwhile one officer who showed pneumonia symptoms after he had helped load supplies was transferred to an undisclosed local hospital and is awaiting COVID test results, the official added. The military suspects the virus spread onto the ship from the port.
The military, which noted it was placing about 80 crew in quarantine as a precaution, said it was seeking ways to test every service member on board with the help of South Korean diplomatic missions nearby, and plans to fly a transport aircraft to bring the infected personnel back home.
The South Korean naval unit, which joined a global anti-piracy campaign in the Gulf of Aden off the Somali coast in 2009, has since rotated its troops on board, which include special forces. The next contingent set to take over have all been vaccinated.
About seven out of ten soldiers deployed overseas have received a COVID vaccination, the military said, noting it fields about 1,300 South Korean troops overseas.
