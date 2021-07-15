SK Bioscience aims to launch COVID-19 vaccine by early next year

SK Bioscience’s vaccine center in Andong. (SK Bioscience)
SK Bioscience is to soon begin the Phase 3 clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the firm’s CEO Ahn Jae-yong told a local seminar held Wednesday. Ahn also added the company expects the vaccine to be out early next year.
SK Bioscience currently has two COVID-19 vaccine candidates, GBP510 and NBP2001, under development. The Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province-based firm is expected to choose one -- GBP510. The company last month applied for a regulatory permission to start the Phase 3 clinical trial of GBP510.
If the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety gives the go-ahead, SK Bioscience will carry out the trial with 4,000 adults from medical facilities located here and abroad.
If successful, the vaccine would be supplied to the COVAX Facility, a global vaccine equity scheme.
Ahn also noted that the company is conducting researches to develop prototype COVID-19 vaccines that could prevent coronavirus variants.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
