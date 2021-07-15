S. Korea opens hospitality house for Tokyo Olympics online due to coronavirus pandemic

This photo, provided by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on Thursday, shows an advertisement for the opening of South Korea's online Olympic hospitality house. (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism)
South Korea opened an online hospitality house for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics amid on-site restrictions stemming from the new coronavirus pandemic, sports authorities said Thursday.
The online Team Korea House (www.teamkoreahouse.com
) will welcome visitors from Thursday to Aug. 8, to share news on Korean athletes' performances as well as information about Seoul during the Summer Olympics, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee.
"We decided to run our Olympic hospitality house online to help more people from here and abroad enjoy the Korean culture and cheer for our athletes," the culture ministry said, adding that it has become difficult to run a physical house in Tokyo due to a spike in COVID-19 cases there.
