Cheonghae anti-piracy unit off Africa reports 6 COVID-19 cases

This 2019 file photo shows the South Korean destroyer Choi Young. (Yonhap)

Six service members aboard a South Korean destroyer on anti-piracy and other missions off the coast of Africa have tested positive for the coronavirus, the defense ministry said Thursday, sparking fears of collective infections among some 300 people living on the same vessel.



After many of the Cheonghae Unit members showed symptoms of colds, random sampling tests were conducted on six of them and all tested positive, according to the ministry.



One officer later showed symptoms of pneumonia and was transferred to a civilian hospital where he was expected to undergo a virus test, officials said.



The number of infections could further rise as naval vessels have many confined spaces and none of the members at the Cheonghae Unit received coronavirus vaccines.



In April, the Navy saw 40 percent of its 84 crew members aboard a landing ship contract the virus after one of them came into contact with an infected civilian.



"Crew members showing symptoms are currently under a cohort isolation. We are communicating with our diplomatic mission to carry out the virus test on all the members aboard," the ministry said in a release.



The ministry is working on measures to prevent the further spread of the virus and logistics issues to bring the infected members back home.



The Cheonghae Unit has been on anti-piracy missions in the Gulf of Aden off Somalia's coast since 2009, and it recently expanded the mission areas to include the Strait of Hormuz. (Yonhap)