[Around the Hotels] Promotions and Packages

High tea at Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas



Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas offers a special tea time for the summer season at The Lobby Lounge from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The promotion runs through August.



Summer Passion Royal High Tea comes with premium tea or coffee and desserts featuring seasonal fruits and savory dishes, including coconut shrimp and a beetroot sandwich. A to-go option is also available for those who want to enjoy tea time at home or for special occasions.



Summer Passion Royal High Tea is priced at 80,000 won for two. For inquiries, call (02) 559-7603.





Creative bingsu collection at Fairmont Ambassador Seoul



Fairmont Ambassador Seoul has launched three types of bingsu at The Atrium Lounge, located at the lobby of the hotel. The floor-to-ceiling glass windows provide guests with a bright and open ambience.



The shaved ice desserts -- apple mango bingsu, Earl Grey tea bingsu and red bean bingsu -- are priced at 75,000, 70,000 and 65,000 won, respectively. The bingsu options are served with mango sorbet, homemade black tea ice cream or homemade ginger ice cream.



The bingsu menu is available from noon to 9 p.m. through August. For reservations or inquiries, call (02) 3395-6000.





Mayfield Hotel offers summer packages



Mayfield Hotel in Seoul presents their Summer Garden Picnic Package and Golf & BBQ Package for the summer season. The packages include a stay at the hotel and breakfast for two.



The Summer Garden Picnic Package is for families with kids. Under the guidance of a special instructor, it offers gardening activities at the hotel garden with more than 100 plants. The package is priced at 260,000 won.



The Golf & BBQ package includes a session of golf at the hotel and a barbecue. The package starts from 345,000 won and will be offered until Sept. 17. For more information, call (02) 2660-9000.





Park Hyatt Busan collaborates with Acqua di Parma



Park Hyatt Busan’s Italian restaurant Living Room collaborates with Italian perfume brand Acqua di Parma to offer a special course meal that comes with premium perfume products.



Those who order the Acqua di Parma course menu will get a gift of Acqua di Parma’s Blu Mediterraneo perfume and shower gel. Early-bird guests will receive a luxurious gift from the perfume brand’s signature line, Colonia.



The Italian restaurant is also offering a giveaway on Instagram during the promotion period that runs through Aug. 31. Those who upload a photo of the Acqua di Parma course menu on Instagram will receive three Blu Mediterraneo samplers. For inquiries, call (051) 990-1300.



