[Graphic News] Parcel shipments rise 27% in Seoul in 2020 due to COVID-19

Parcel shipments in Seoul increased 26.9 percent last year from the previous year, a study showed, as an increasing number of people have preferred ordering food and daily necessities online amid the spread of COVID-19.
According to the artificial intelligence-based study by the University of Seoul, parcel deliveries of food, household items and health products in the capital surged by around 50 percent in 2020, due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
In contrast, the study said maternity and baby care products were the only categories reporting decreased delivery shipments, apparently reflecting the nation‘s falling birthrate.
The study found that parcel deliveries for household and health products, such as hand sanitizer and masks, showed the biggest on-year increase of 52 percent last year, while the volume of online food delivery surged 46 percent. (Yonhap)
