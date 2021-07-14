 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

[Graphic News] Parcel shipments rise 27% in Seoul in 2020 due to COVID-19

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Jul 15, 2021 - 10:01       Updated : Jul 15, 2021 - 10:01




Parcel shipments in Seoul increased 26.9 percent last year from the previous year, a study showed, as an increasing number of people have preferred ordering food and daily necessities online amid the spread of COVID-19.

According to the artificial intelligence-based study by the University of Seoul, parcel deliveries of food, household items and health products in the capital surged by around 50 percent in 2020, due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In contrast, the study said maternity and baby care products were the only categories reporting decreased delivery shipments, apparently reflecting the nation‘s falling birthrate.

The study found that parcel deliveries for household and health products, such as hand sanitizer and masks, showed the biggest on-year increase of 52 percent last year, while the volume of online food delivery surged 46 percent. (Yonhap)







By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114