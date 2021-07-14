Korea Herald's The Investor to co-host webinar on digital currencies in Asia

The Investor,
the financial news platform run by The Korea Herald, is to jointly hold a webinar on government-backed digital currencies and the future of cryptocurrencies next week.
As a co-host, The Investor
joins with the Asia News Network, an alliance of 23 national media outlets in 20 Asian countries, to discuss the prospect of digital currencies and their role in decentralized finance in the post-COVID era. The Star of Malaysia, also an ANN member, participates as a co-host of the virtual event, “The Rise of Govcoins & What’s Next for Crypto” is set to be held at 11 a.m. here on July 22.
Speakers include John Kiff, former senior financial sector expert at the International Monetary Fund; Nelson Chow, chief fintech officer at the HK Monetary Authority; and ANN columnist Andrew Sheng.
For the cryptocurrency session, the forum invites Kevin Werbach, professor of legal studies and business ethics at Wharton School of University of Pennsylvania; Stephane De Baets, president of Elevated Returns Ltd.; Marcus Lim, group CEO of Zipmex Co.; and Pindar Wong, chairman of VeriFi.
The webinar is designed to address opportunities and challenges in the fast-changing financial landscape in Asia, according to the organizers.
The speakers will examine digital currencies and systems being developed by governments around the world and their monetary policy implications, as well as Asian companies embracing crypto innovation in hopes of riding out the economic slump.
Registration is available at https://forms.gle/Hab2EXrHvDiXNQjH6
Or
Listen live on Clubhouse at https://www.clubhouse.com/event/M8ZWK53b
By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com
)