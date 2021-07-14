Hyundai Motor unveils Avante N, instills motorsports spirit in daily driving

Hyundai Motor Avante N runs on a speed circuit. (Hyundai Motor)



Hyundai Motor unveiled its high-performance Avante N on Wednesday, expanding its N product lineup to present how the motorsports experience can be enjoyed in daily driving.



The Avante N has been redesigned from the entry-level sedan Avante, released in April 2020, to a sports car that can be used in daily commutes and travels.



Introduced under the name Elantra N for the global market, the new vehicle made its debut on the global stage in a YouTube video uploaded Wednesday morning, showing off its powerful performance on a speed circuit.



For the car, Hyundai Motor used the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, and an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, to raise its performance to up to 280 horsepower and a maximum torque of 40 kilogram-meter.



In the strongest performance so far from the N brand, the Avante variant only takes 5.3 seconds to accelerate from zero to 100 kilometers per hour, the automaker said. For motor enthusiasts, Hyundai Motor also introduced the N Grin Shift to add an extra boost of 10 horsepower for a short sprint.





Inside Hyundai Motor Avante N (Hyundai Motor)