Hashed invests in membership-based financial service provider Hi

Hashed, a South Korean venture capital company specialized in investing in blockchain technology, on Tuesday said it has invested an undisclosed amount in Hi, a membership-powered financial service for crypto and fiat currencies.
Hi was co-founded by Sean Rach, the former chief marketing officer at Crypto.com and Stefan Rust, who served as CEO at Bitcoin.com.
“Hi aims to provide a global wallet service that can provide various financial and payment services using cryptocurrency. We expect Hi’s fast growth through membership-based strategy,” said Kim Sung-ho, a partner at Hashed.
Hi describes its pilot service as a cross-ecosystem financial services platform that operates through some of the world’s most popular social media messengers, such as WhatsApp and Telegram.
“Korea has always been at the forefront of developing and accepting new technologies as an IT powerhouse and the rich knowledge and experience Hashed has will greatly help Hi’s business expansion,” said Hi co-founder Sean Ratch.
In addition to Hashed, Hi also received investment from Longling Investment Group, a Chinese venture capital firm, and fintech fund HashKey.
By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com
)