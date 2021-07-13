Korean folk rock legend to perform at New York’s Lincoln Center

Singer and songwriter Hahn Dae-soo will be performing at Lincoln Center’s “You Are Here” to celebrate the reopening of the center after COVID-19 swept through the US.
The Korean Cultural Center New York, a Culture Ministry affiliate, was asked by Lincoln Center to recommend Korean artists for the reopening performance. Hahn Dae-soo, considered a Korean folk rock legend, was one of the artists on the list.
“Hahn is an artist who truly understands New York City’s pain in the COVID-19 pandemic and can deliver the city’s hope to the audience,” a KCCNY press statement quoted a Lincoln Center official as saying.
Lincoln Center has organized the event into two sections -- sculpture and sound installation and live performances.
The public art project is co-directed by top artists --choreographer Andrea Miller, sound artist Justin Hicks, production designer Mimi Lien and dramaturge Iyvon Edebiri – and will be showcased under the theme of “hope and healing through the pain of the past year.”
“You Are Here” will highlight stories of New Yorkers through public sculpture, sound and live performances, Lincoln Center said.
Lincoln Center, a leading presenter of artistic programs, is considered a dream venue for those working in the fine arts.
Hahn and his band will perform his hit songs, including “Give Me Some Water,” “The World of Happiness” and “No Religion” during the opening ceremony.
Tickets for the free performance will be given out in a lottery-like system. Applications for the tickets will become available two weeks before the show via the TodayTix app and the winners will receive an email and push notification telling them the location of their seat.
“You Are Here” will kick off on July 24 and Hahn’s band is scheduled to play from July 24-26 and July 29-30.
