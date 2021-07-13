JYP Entertainment teams up with Sony Music to create boy band

Sony Music Entertainment Japan announced Monday that it would team up with K-pop powerhouse JYP Entertainment to launch a new boy band.
The two jointly held an online press conference in Korea and Japan to share their plans for the production of the new group, which will be elected through the survival reality program “Nizi Project.” The upcoming audition show will be aired in the latter half of the year.
Park Jin-young, the chief of the label, expressed his excitement about creating the new boy band at the online event.
“I remember I was a bundle of nerves when I first announced ‘Nizi Project,’ but I am beyond happy that I’m able to come back with the second season of the project,” he said.
Starting Tuesday, any would-be male K-pop stars, regardless of nationality, have basic Japanese communication skills and are under 23 years of age but are expected to have graduated middle school by March 2023, are welcome to apply. Also, those who wish to try out for the position must not be under any entertainment agency, record label and music publisher.
The two partners will also carefully look into candidates who can compose music and write lyrics, as idol-hopefuls must have the ability to write songs that reflect their creeds and thoughts.
The auditions will take place in Seoul, New York, eight different cities in Japan, including Tokyo, and elsewhere from November until December. More details can be found on the official website.
Members of the group will be unveiled in December 2020 and will make their official debut in March 2023, under the management of JYP Entertainment.
Girl group NiZiu, an all-Japanese nine-piece act, was co-produced by JYP Entertainment and Sony Music through the reality TV show last year.
By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com
)