Seoul bakes through 1st 'tropical night' of year

People visit Gyeongpo beach on the eastern coast of Gangneung on Saturday evening. (Yonhap)

Seoul recorded the year’s first “tropical night” from Monday evening through Tuesday morning, the Korea Meteorological Administration said Tuesday.



Usually observed during summertime in Korea, tropical nights are defined as when minimum temperatures hit 25 degrees Celsius or above after 6 p.m. and before 9 a.m.



According to the KMA, this year’s first tropical night in Seoul happened 23 days earlier than it did last year.



The sweaty nighttime phenomenon was also recorded in many other parts of the country on the same night, including Busan, Gwangju and Jeju Island.



“As the daytime temperatures recently continued to stay above 30 degrees Celsius with the atmosphere accumulating the warm air, the tropical night occurred with the increased temperatures not being able to cool down due to the cloudy weather at night,” the KMA explained.



As of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, the weather forecaster issued heat wave advisories for most parts of the country.



A heat wave advisory is issued when the daily maximum temperature is expected to top 33 degrees Celsius for two days in a row or longer. A more severe heat wave warning is issued when the figure is expected to exceed 35 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days or more.



Sizzling temperatures are forecast to continue until at least Thursday, the KMA said, with the heat index, or the “feels-like” temperatures likely to exceed 35 degrees Celsius in some southern and central inland regions due to the high humidity.





A map shows heat wave advisories and warnings issued across Korea. (Screen capture of Korea Meteorological Administration’s website)