 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Entertainment

JYP, Sony Music to launch new K-pop boy group through audition project

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 13, 2021 - 11:56       Updated : Jul 13, 2021 - 11:56
This photo, provided by JYP Entertainment, shows the agency's founder and chief producer Park Jin-young. (JYP Entertainment)
This photo, provided by JYP Entertainment, shows the agency's founder and chief producer Park Jin-young. (JYP Entertainment)
K-pop powerhouse JYP Entertainment and Japan's Sony Music are aiming to introduce a new K-pop boy group through a joint audition project following their success with Japanese K-pop girl group NiziU.
Under the plan, which is the second leg of the "Nizi Project," the two companies will hold auditions in eight cities across Japan, as well as Seoul, Los Angeles and New York, to pick members of the envisioned act, according to the two companies.
Contestants will be reviewed across categories like vocal and dance skills, modeling, rap and songwriting, with JYP Entertainment chief and K-pop guru Park Jin-young leading the auditions in the different cities.
The two companies plan to run the auditions until December and announce the members who will debut as part of the new group in December next year. The group's official debut is tentatively scheduled for March 2023.
The audition, open to men aged 22 or younger, is set to be broadcast while details on the schedule and outlets were not immediately released. The first season of the project aired on Japanese TV channel NTV and video platform Hulu.
The project comes on the success of NiziU, a nine-member Japanese K-pop girl group that debuted through the joint project.
The band -- consisting of members Mako, Rio, Maya, Riku, Ayaka, Mayuka, Rima, Miihi and Nina -- was trained by JYP and debuted in December 2020. It has built up a successful fandom in a relatively short time, recently topping a key daily and weekly music chart in Japan with its second single "Take a picture / Poppin' Shakin'." (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114