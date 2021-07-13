Chubb names new head for Korea‘s general insurance business

Edward Kopp (Chubb)
Property and casualty insurance firm Chubb said Tuesday it has appointed Edward Kopp as the new country president for its general insurance business in Korea.
The announcement marks Kopp‘s return to the position that he had served in from 2013 to 2018.
Kopp will replace the incumbent Edward Ler, who has been appointed to Head of Southeast Asia for Chubb.
Kopp, currently Chubb‘s Asia Pacific Head for Accident & Health, has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, according to Chubb. Kopp joined Chubb in 2012.
He will report to Paul McNamee, Chubb’s regional president for the Asia-Pacific region.
“Korea is strategically vital to our ambitions and we are fortunate to have (Kopp) return to lead our operations there during such an important phase in our expansion,” McNamee said in a statement.
Chubb has operated its general insurance business since 1968, alongside a life insurance operation.
Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to clients in 54 countries and territories.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com
)