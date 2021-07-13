Scorching heat wave blankets South Korea

Residents cool down in a fountain at a park in Chilgok, 210 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Monday, with the daily high rising to over 33 C. (Yonhap)

The scorching weather continued to grip South Korea on Tuesday with heat advisories and warnings in place for most of the country.



Seoul experienced the year's first tropical night Monday.



The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) forecast daytime highs will rise above 33 C in Seoul, Daejeon, Gangneung, Jeju and other cities and to 35 C in Deagu on Tuesday.



Heat alerts have been in effect across the country. Heat advisories and warnings are issued when the maximum sensible temperature is projected to be above 33 C and 35 C, respectively, for two consecutive days.



Many regions will continue to experience a tropical night Tuesday, the agency said. The phenomenon occurs when the temperature does not fall under 25 C during the nighttime.



Seoul, Gwangju and other cities were hit by the season's first tropical night Monday, about three weeks earlier than last year, the KMA said. (Yonhap)