 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Samsung releases new automotive image sensor

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 13, 2021 - 11:14       Updated : Jul 13, 2021 - 11:14
This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday, shows the company's ISOCELL Auto 4AC automotive image sensor. (Samsung Electronics Co.)
This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday, shows the company's ISOCELL Auto 4AC automotive image sensor. (Samsung Electronics Co.)
Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday released a new automotive image sensor as the tech giant eyes to expand its presence beyond the mobile sector.

The ISOCELL Auto 4AC will be used for rear-view cameras and surround-view monitors of a vehicle and offer high-definition resolution images. Samsung's latest image sensor comes in an optical format of 1/3.7-inch with 1.2 million 3.0-micrometer pixels.

Samsung said it applied CornerPixel technology for the first time, which will help reduce blind areas even in extreme conditions.

Its pixel designing technology embeds two photodiodes in a single pixel area, with one 3.0-micrometer pixel for low light images and a 1.0-micrometer pixel for a brighter environment. It offers advanced 120-decibel high dynamic range with minimal motion blur, which will enable smoother transitions between dark and brighter areas, according to Samsung.

The new image sensor also features LED flicker mitigation solutions to deliver more accurate images. Samsung said the smaller photodiode's exposure time can be extended to minimize LED flickering that may come from LED headlamps of road signage, such as street lamps and traffic lights.

The ISOCELL Auto 4AC, which meets AEC-Q100 Grade 2 qualifications, including an operating temperature range between minus 40 and 125 C, is currently in mass production, Samsung said.

"Starting with the ISOCELL Auto 4AC, we plan to expand our automotive sensor lineup to areas such as camera monitor systems, autonomous driving and in-cabin monitoring," Chang Duck-hyun, executive vice president of sensor business at Samsung, said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114