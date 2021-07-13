 Back To Top
Business

KT to unveil mmWave 5G services at baseball stadium

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 13, 2021 - 11:08       Updated : Jul 13, 2021 - 11:08
This undated image, provided by KT Corp., shows its logo. (KT Corp.)
This undated image, provided by KT Corp., shows its logo. (KT Corp.)
KT Corp., a South Korean telecom giant, said Tuesday it will make millimeter wave (mmWave) 5G services available at a baseball stadium in a move to step up efforts to commercialize the technology.

Although local mobile carriers offer 5G networks on the mid-band spectrum, they have yet to commercialize services on the high-band spectrum, also known as mmWave, which unlocks the fastest speeds on 5G.

KT said it will showcase a range of 5G services that use the technology at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, south of Seoul, from real-time hologram meetings to cloud gaming to virtual reality via its YouTube channel next Monday.

The company plans to test more mmWave 5G services later this year, including at a concert hall in Seoul in September.

Rival carriers SK Telecom Co. and LG Uplus Corp. are also developing services using the technology, such as live video feeds in virtual reality. (Yonhap)



