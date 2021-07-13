 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

LG Electronics unveils indoor-outdoor delivery robot

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 13, 2021 - 10:09       Updated : Jul 13, 2021 - 10:09
This photo provided by LG Electronics Inc. on Tuesday, shows the company's new indoor-outdoor delivery robot. (LG Electronics Inc.)
This photo provided by LG Electronics Inc. on Tuesday, shows the company's new indoor-outdoor delivery robot. (LG Electronics Inc.)
LG Electronics Inc. on Tuesday unveiled a new delivery robot that can serve both indoor and outdoor environments as the South Korean tech giant tries to expand its competitiveness in the robotics sector.

LG introduced its indoor-outdoor delivery robot at the 18th International Conference on Ubiquitous Robots in Gangneung, some 240 kilometers east of Seoul.

The four-wheel robot boasts enhanced mobility as it can self-adapt to terrain changes.

The company plans to test run the latest robot at the end of this year with more verification work. LG already has commercialized indoor delivery robots and tested outdoor delivery robots.

The new robot will bring a big change to the logistics industry, according to LG, as demand for robots is increasing amid the contactless trend.

LG has been trying to beef up its presence in the robotics industry in recent years. Last year, it established a robotics lab in Boston, the United States, and has been working with Kim Sang-bae, a MIT professor, to develop a robot with physical intelligence capability. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114