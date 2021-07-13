[Diplomatic Circuit] Indonesian batik enters Korea’s online market

Umar Hadi (left) congratulates Wastra Cantik Indonesia (Batik Chic) and Idus in a virtual event. (Embassy of Indonesia in Seoul)
Indonesian batik fabric will now be available online in the Korean market after Wastra Cantik Indonesia (Batik Chic) signed an agreement with online retailer Idus.
According to Indonesia’s top envoy to Korea Umar Hadi, the introduction of the country’s traditional dyed fabric to the Korean market will lead to wealth creation not only for the two parties, but also for small and medium-sized enterprises dealing in batik.
Hadi said the landmark agreement between a Korean e-commerce platform and an Indonesian batik company is a milestone in the trading relations of creative products between the two countries.
The ambassador added that from the inception and negotiation to signing the agreement, all formalities were conducted virtually and therefore, the event itself signifies that the COVID-19 pandemic cannot hinder promotion of Indonesia’s creative economy to the world.
According to the Embassy of Indonesia in Seoul, the move will generally widen the access of Indonesian creative products to the Korean market, amid the Indonesian government’s preparations to host the World Conference on Creative Economy and G-20 Summit by 2022.
By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com
)