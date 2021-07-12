9th Korea Challenge Festival celebrates people who overcame adversity

Spectators watch a Taekwondo performance during the 9th Korea Challenge Festival hosted by the Challenge Korea Association Headquarter at the World Taekwondo Headquarters on Thursday. Challenge Korea Association Headquarter
The Korea Challenge Festival commemorated Challenge Day, which falls on July 8, by honoring those who overcame adversity in various fields at the World Taekwondo Headquarters on Thursday.
The festival was organized by the nonprofit Challenge Korea Association Headquarter and supported by The Korea Herald, Korean Senior Citizens Association, World Taekwondo Headquarters, Miracle City World Group, Arirang TV and World Korea New Deal Public Group.
The festival was held under the theme of “meeting, sharing and hope” amid the COVID-19 crisis. Representatives from 15 embassies, six local governments and 30 youth ambassadors of different countries participated in the event.
At the festival, Korea Senior Citizens Association Chairman Kim Ho-Il expressed gratitude in his speech to those who had faced big and small challenges in various walks of life and spread hope around the world.
“The spirit of challenge that pioneers a new path can create a better society through constructive influence as a whole to people,” former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said in a congratulatory speech sent via video.
The Korea Challenge Association Headquarters designated July 8 as Challenge Day and holds this event every year to discover, promote, and award people who have overcome adversity in various fields of Korea.
By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com
