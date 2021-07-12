 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

9th Korea Challenge Festival celebrates people who overcame adversity

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Jul 13, 2021 - 11:00       Updated : Jul 13, 2021 - 11:06

Spectators watch a Taekwondo performance during the 9th Korea Challenge Festival hosted by the Challenge Korea Association Headquarter at the World Taekwondo Headquarters on Thursday. Challenge Korea Association Headquarter
Spectators watch a Taekwondo performance during the 9th Korea Challenge Festival hosted by the Challenge Korea Association Headquarter at the World Taekwondo Headquarters on Thursday. Challenge Korea Association Headquarter


The Korea Challenge Festival commemorated Challenge Day, which falls on July 8, by honoring those who overcame adversity in various fields at the World Taekwondo Headquarters on Thursday.

The festival was organized by the nonprofit Challenge Korea Association Headquarter and supported by The Korea Herald, Korean Senior Citizens Association, World Taekwondo Headquarters, Miracle City World Group, Arirang TV and World Korea New Deal Public Group.

The festival was held under the theme of “meeting, sharing and hope” amid the COVID-19 crisis. Representatives from 15 embassies, six local governments and 30 youth ambassadors of different countries participated in the event.

At the festival, Korea Senior Citizens Association Chairman Kim Ho-Il expressed gratitude in his speech to those who had faced big and small challenges in various walks of life and spread hope around the world.

“The spirit of challenge that pioneers a new path can create a better society through constructive influence as a whole to people,” former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said in a congratulatory speech sent via video.

The Korea Challenge Association Headquarters designated July 8 as Challenge Day and holds this event every year to discover, promote, and award people who have overcome adversity in various fields of Korea.

By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114