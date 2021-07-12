 Back To Top
National

Moon meets Korean archbishop headed for Vatican

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 12, 2021 - 21:15       Updated : Jul 12, 2021 - 21:15

President Moon Jae-in (left) and first lady Kim Jung-sook (right) speak with archbishop Lazzaro You Heung-sik on Monday. (Cheong Wa Dae)
President Moon Jae-in (left) and first lady Kim Jung-sook (right) speak with archbishop Lazzaro You Heung-sik on Monday. (Cheong Wa Dae)


President Moon Jae-in on Monday met with archbishop Lazzaro You Heung-sik, the first South Korean appointed to a secretary position at the Vatican, Cheong Wa Dae said.

   You is set to leave for the Vatican later this month to serve as the new prefect of the Congregation for the Clergy, the Vatican arm overseeing matters regarding priests and deacons as well as seminaries.

   Pope Francis appointed You to the position last month.

   "I wish for Pope Francis' speedy recovery from his recent surgery," Moon was quoted as saying by his spokeswoman Park Kyung-mee.

   "Please express my gratitude to the Pope for always praying for our country," he said at the meeting joined by first lady Kim Jung-sook.

   You promised to deliver the message, saying the Pope has been recovering well from his colon surgery earlier this month, according to Park.

   He also said it is a "great honor" personally, and for the entire South Korean Catholic community, to be appointed prefect.

   You's appointment has raised hopes he will help arrange a papal visit to North Korea.

   Upon receiving a congratulatory telegram from Moon on his appointment last month, the archbishop said he "will do everything I can to enable a visit to North Korea by the pope at an early date." (Yonhap)

