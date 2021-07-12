[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Lisa to shoot solo music video

(Credit: Vogue Korea)



Lisa of Blackpink will shoot music video for her solo debut song this week, confirmed label YG Entertainment on Monday.



This follows a media report that said she starts shooting the video and is set to drop her first solo music this summer.



The label announced last year that the members, except for Jennie who was the first to drop her solo album in 2018, will put out solo projects one by one after the release of the band’s full-length album in September. Rose rolled out hers in March and Lisa would be the next.



Jennie’s “SOLO” topped iTunes chart in 40 regions at the time and was the first K-pop female solo artist’s work to hit No. 1 on iTunes worldwide song chart. It recently became the first song by a K-pop solo musician to have 300 million streams on Spotify. Rose’s “R” topped iTunes chart in 51 regions and reached the top of Billboard Global.



IZ*ONE's Chaeyeon to compete as dancer





(Credit: WM Entertainment)



Chaeyeon of now-disbanded IZ*ONE will appear in a survival audition program on Mnet, said management company WM Entertainment on Monday.



She will join as a member of Want, a crew of dancers that include celebrated choreographer Choi Hyojin, and contend against seven other teams for a trophy for the best female dance crew in the show titled “Street Women Fighter.”



Chaeyeon has been the main dancer of IZ*ONE and it was cover dance video of Justin Bieber’s “Peaches” that she chose as the first activity since the band disbanded. In the video clip uploaded on Sunday, she added her light touch to the original choreography shot at a marina.



She now is using her full name, Lee Chaeyeon, and the first episode of the audition program will be aired on August 24.



Meanwhile, CJ ENM, the agency of IZ*ONE, announced last week that the final discussion among the 12 members fell through. The group was formed through an audition program on Mnet in 2018 and did not renew the contract that expired after 2 1/2 years.



BTS’ “Permission to Dance” video gathers 100m viewings in 52 hours





(Credit: Big Hit Music)



The music video of BTS’ newest song “Permission to Dance” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube on Sunday. It took 52 hours for it to reach the point.



The band now has 34 music videos with more than 100 million views, the most for a Korean artist.



The video gathered 72.3 million views in 24 hours and drew 2.3 million concurrent viewers at the time of release, becoming the fourth biggest YouTube music video premiere, according to YouTube. The septet hogs No. 1 to 4 on the biggest YouTube music video premiere, with music videos of “Butter,” “Dynamite,” and “Life Goes On.”



According to a local tally, the single CD “Butter” sold close to 2.16 million units in two days since the release.



Astro to return with 8th EP





(Credit: Fantagio Music)