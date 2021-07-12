[Graphic News] No. of fake banknotes dips to record low in H1 amid pandemic

The number of counterfeit South Korean banknotes identified dropped to a new record low in the first half of 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the decline of cash use, the Bank of Korea said.
In the January-June period, the number of fake banknotes found here came to just 38, down from 161 a year earlier and marking the lowest figure since the BOK began releasing such data in 2000.
By denomination, 5,000-won counterfeit bills accounted for more than half of all counterfeit bills found here, with 22 bills, while 10,000-won counterfeit bills came to eight.
The highest-denomination bill (50,000 won) had only four counterfeit cases in the first half, according to the central bank. (Yonhap)
By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com
)