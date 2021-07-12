Seoul city's digital map adds feature showing crowd sizes at virus testing centers

This image provided by the Seoul city government on Monday, shows its Smart Seoul Map with a newly added feature revealing the level of crowd sizes at COVID-19 test centers across the city. (Seoul city government)
The Seoul city government's official digital map has newly added a feature showing the level of crowds at COVID-19 testing centers across the city, according to officials Monday.
The Smart Seoul Map, available at the URL address https://map.seoul.go.kr/smgis2/short/6NjT7
, was updated to reveal the level of crowds in line waiting to be tested at some 80 testing centers across the city, according to city officials.
The crowed sizes are divided into three categories -- normal, busy and crowded -- and are updated every hour. The map also shows information on the test centers, such as whether they are closed for the day or preparing to open.
According to officials, the functionality was added at the instruction of Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon. Oh initially ordered city officials to develop a smartphone application that can reduce the inconvenience of citizens waiting in lines for long hours.
The mayor explained on his social media that the feature was introduced in the city's browser-based digital map in consideration of people who are unable to use smartphone apps. (Yonhap)