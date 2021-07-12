 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Seoul city's digital map adds feature showing crowd sizes at virus testing centers

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 12, 2021 - 15:48       Updated : Jul 12, 2021 - 15:48

This image provided by the Seoul city government on Monday, shows its Smart Seoul Map with a newly added feature revealing the level of crowd sizes at COVID-19 test centers across the city. (Seoul city government)
This image provided by the Seoul city government on Monday, shows its Smart Seoul Map with a newly added feature revealing the level of crowd sizes at COVID-19 test centers across the city. (Seoul city government)
The Seoul city government's official digital map has newly added a feature showing the level of crowds at COVID-19 testing centers across the city, according to officials Monday.

The Smart Seoul Map, available at the URL address https://map.seoul.go.kr/smgis2/short/6NjT7, was updated to reveal the level of crowds in line waiting to be tested at some 80 testing centers across the city, according to city officials.

The crowed sizes are divided into three categories -- normal, busy and crowded -- and are updated every hour. The map also shows information on the test centers, such as whether they are closed for the day or preparing to open.

According to officials, the functionality was added at the instruction of Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon. Oh initially ordered city officials to develop a smartphone application that can reduce the inconvenience of citizens waiting in lines for long hours.

The mayor explained on his social media that the feature was introduced in the city's browser-based digital map in consideration of people who are unable to use smartphone apps. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114