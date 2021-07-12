‘Different wave, same problems’: Korea’s fourth COVID-19 wave as it happened

South Korea’s front-line workers say many of the problems posed by the country’s fourth and biggest COVID-19 wave are mostly a repeat from past waves.
“Lessons are going unlearned,” infectious disease specialist Dr. Eom Joong-sik at Gachon University Medical Center, which has been designated by the government for serious COVID-19 cases in Incheon since February last year, said of the latest wave.
Eom said just a few weeks ago in mid-June, the government officials in charge of the pandemic response had told COVID-19 hospitals across the country to reduce the number of beds.
“They told us we won’t be needing as many beds, and that they were running low on budget. There wasn’t much protest from the hospitals,” he said. COVID-19 beds were not well compensated, and they were posing a financial burden to medical institutions small and large anyway.
The hospital where Eom works reduced its COVID-19 beds from around 160 to 90 a few weeks ago, accordingly. But now it’s having to reinstall them and relocate non-COVID-19 patients who have taken up the freed-up beds -- a similar situation that hospitals had faced in the last wave, and the wave before that.
Last year, just as winter approached, hospitals on the front lines were told to disarm and get rid of most of their COVID-19 beds, only to bring them back again as soon as the third wave hit. “It’s like I’m having flashbacks. Korea is learning nothing from the previous waves that it’s suffered,” he said.
Eom said he is already expecting some 20 newly diagnosed patients stranded without a bed in Seoul, which is 27 kilometers from the hospital in Incheon, for just the next day. He said it was “preposterous” that patients in some medically well-served neighborhoods such as Gangnam have to travel all the way to Incheon to find a bed.
“The officials in charge of making COVID-19 decisions got it wrong. They did not think there was going to be another surge in infections,” he said.
Dr. Jung Ki-suck, formerly director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says “warning cues were ignored” in the weeks leading up to the current wave. In May and June, one-day records were shattered on a number of Mondays, when patient numbers typically fall due to fewer tests taking place, for instance.
He also accused the government of easing out of COVID-19 countermeasures too early when not enough of the population is vaccinated with the rollout stalling. As early as June 4, the government said that the size of the outbreak in Korea was “forecast to get smaller in late July and early August,” and pushed ahead with summer reopening widely advertised as “return to more normal.”
“Korea is not vaccinated enough to be talking about getting back to normal. Surely, that’s where we are headed, but it’s just too soon,” he said.
As of Sunday midnight, 30 percent of Korea’s 51 million people had received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to official statistics. The percentage of people who are fully vaccinated stood at just 11 percent.
Still the government insists many of the obstacles currently facing Korea -- bed shortages, vaccination rates, variants -- aren’t posing a problem.
The Ministry of Health and Welfare’s spokesperson Son Young-rae told reporters Monday there was no bed shortage in the capital, despite patients who are mildly sick staying home or being moved to facilities elsewhere. He said as vaccinations speed up the “inconveniences causing the public by intensive social distancing were expected to be minimized soon enough.”
“The vaccinations are proceeding on schedule,” he said in response to criticisms that the rollout is slowing.
He once again downplayed the role of variants of concern, including one originally found in India called delta, saying they were “not dominant in Korea.”
Dr. Kim Woo-joo, a top infectious disease expert who played a key role in Korea’s fight against past epidemics, said, “There’s a pattern to be noticed here -- our leaders keep denying and refuse to acknowledge the signals until it is too late.”
But the good news is that the cases do not seem to be spiking exponentially, but instead growing steadily in the 1,200s range, after making a sudden jump from the 700-something days in late July, he said. Sunday’s count of new cases was 1,100, down from the 1,200s and 1,300s in the preceding days.
“We can’t let our guard down until the vaccines reach enough of us. It’s not over until it’s over,” he said.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
