[Behind the wheel] BMW’s New Mini both practical and powerful

The New Mini Family cars are parked in front of a Starbucks store in Paju, Gyeonggi Province on Wednesday. (MINI Korea)





South Korea has been known as a tough market to crack for global compact car brands. But that’s not the case for BMW Group’s Mini.



Since its debut in Korea in 2005, the premium compact car brand under BMW has posted steady growth rates each year. In 2019, sales volume hit 10,000 units -- a major milestone for foreign car brands here. Last year, the figure grew more than 10 percent from the previous year.



Its latest lineup -- the New Mini Family -- consists of three models, the three-door, five-door and convertible, which feature a sleeker exterior design and enhanced driving assistance system.



Last week, The Korea Herald had a chance to drive the New Mini three-door convertible for about 90 kilometers, from the BMW and Mini Korea headquarters in central Seoul to a Starbucks drive-through in Paju, Gyeonggi Province.





The New Mini 5 Door (MINI Korea)