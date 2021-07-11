S. Korea proposes to tax 20% of excess profits from multinationals

South Korea’s finance chief said Sunday he had proposed to set tax rates on excessive profits of big multinationals at 20 percent in a discussion with his G20 counterparts over the latest global tax reform.
Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Hong Nam-ki hinted to reporters that the 20 percent and 30 percent standards for the excess profit would make a noticeable difference, saying that the figures would determine the relations between countries and the “national interest.”
Hong’s remarks came in line with a G20 meeting of Economy and Finance ministers and Central bank governors’ meeting held in Venice on July 9-10. There, the countries signed up to a framework for international tax reform in a bid to deal with big tech firms that have been booking profits in low-tax countries regardless of where money is earned due to the rise of digital commerce. The reform included a minimum global corporate tax rate of 15 percent.
The rules, slated to be finalized at the G20 leaders‘ summit in Rome in October, say that companies subject to the tax will have to pay 20 percent to 30 percent of the profit they generate in different countries beyond a 10 percent baseline.
“100 businesses around the world will be subject to the digital tax known as Pillar I and if a country is home to several of such businesses, the lower the excess profit line, the better,” Hong told reporters.
“One or two major companies in Korea are expected to be included in the 100 list,” Hong said, referring to business giants Samsung Electronics and SK hynix.
The aim of the digital tax, known as Pillar I, is to ensure that companies operating in multiple countries pay taxes in all the countries where they provide services and earn profit, not just in their home countries.
Meanwhile, Hong also met with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of the G20 meeting.
At the meeting, Hong highlighted the need for the global economies to flexibly respond to a sudden inflow and outflow of capital, the Ministry of Economy and Finance said.
Hong’s remarks point to the growing calls for the IMF to allow economies to take various measures as the US Federal Reserve has been inching towards tapering its asset purchase programs.
By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com
)