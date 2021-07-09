Belgium ambassador, wife return home after assault incidents





Belgian Ambassador to South Korea Peter Lescouhier and his wife returned home Friday, a foreign ministry official said, amid public criticism over the wife's involvement in two alleged assault cases.



The wife, Xiang Xueqiu, was questioned by police for allegedly assaulting two employees at a clothing store in Seoul in early April. Police dropped the case on grounds of diplomatic immunity and because that victims did not want her punished.



The wife also got into an altercation with a street sweeper in a park this week. The case was closed as the two sides settled the matter.



In May, Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes ordered the ambassador to leave his post this summer. Foreign media reported that she told him to return "without further delay" after the second fight became known



Lescouhier took office as ambassador to Seoul in June 2018. (Yonhap)