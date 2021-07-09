S. Korean, Czech foreign ministers discuss cooperation in nuclear

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong (Yonhap)





Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong spoke by phone with his Czech counterpart on Friday and discussed bilateral issues, including ways to boost cooperation in the nuclear power plant business, his office said.



In the phone talks with Jakub Kulhanek, Chung stressed that South Korea is the best partner for the Czech Republic's new nuclear power plant project under way in the southern region of Dukovany, citing the technologies and price competitiveness proven through various projects Korean companies have carried out overseas.



Kulhanek responded that his country is well aware of South Korea's outstanding capability in the field.



In the talks, the two ministers hoped for bilateral people-to-people exchanges and tourism to resume as soon as the COVID-19 situation stabilizes.



Kulhanek also said that he hopes to see more South Korean investment in his country in future industries, such as the electric vehicle battery sector, the ministry said. (Yonhap)