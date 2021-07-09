 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

N. Korea could return to dialogue with US, spy agency says

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 9, 2021 - 20:33       Updated : Jul 9, 2021 - 20:33

NIS Director Park Jie-won speaks during a plenary session of the National Assembly's intelligence committee in Seoul on July 8, 2021. (Yonhap)
NIS Director Park Jie-won speaks during a plenary session of the National Assembly's intelligence committee in Seoul on July 8, 2021. (Yonhap)



South Korea's spy agency has told lawmakers that North Korea could return to nuclear dialogue with the United States as it is intent on ending hostile relations with the country, a source said Friday. 

The National Intelligence Service made the comment Thursday while debriefing the National Assembly's intelligence committee on the recent remarks from Pyongyang, the source with knowledge of the matter said. 

"North Korea's consistent position is to end its hostile relations with the United States," the source quoted the NIS as reporting to the lawmakers. 

The NIS said that the North appears to want an easing of sanctions to allow exports of its minerals and imports of refined oil and other daily necessities, according to the source. 

"The NIS judges that if the US could mention this at least verbally, the North can come out to the dialogue table," the source said. 

Last month, the North's leader Kim Jong-un said in a key party meeting that the country should be ready for "both dialogue and confrontation" with the US, a remark construed by some as indicating openness to return to the nuclear talks stalled since early 2019. 

The US has offered to meet with the North "anywhere, anytime without preconditions," and said it looks forward to a positive response from Pyongyang. 

However, the North's foreign minister rejected the U.S. offer for talks, saying his country is not considering "even the possibility of any contact with Washington." His statement came after Kim's sister, Yo-jong, said that the U.S. has "wrong" expectations about the dialogue. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114