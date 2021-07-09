2 KBO players test positive for COVID-19

This file photo from June 30, 2021, shows fans attending a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game between the home team LG Twins and the KT Wiz at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul. (Yonhap)

Two members of the South Korean baseball club NC Dinos have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, forcing the league to cancel two games scheduled for Friday.



The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said the game between the Dinos and the Kiwoom Heroes set to take place at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Friday evening will be rescheduled for a later date. Another game in Seoul, between the LG Twins and the Doosan Bears at Jamsil Baseball Stadium, has also been canceled out of precaution, because the Dinos faced the Bears at Jamsil on Tuesday and Wednesday.



The entire Dinos team was tested for COVID-19 on Thursday after a guest at a Seoul hotel the team had stayed in for the road trip had been infected. And two of the results came back positive Friday.



The KBO said the rest of the Dinos must remain in isolation until the completion of the epidemiological study and contact tracing.



All Bears players and staff will receive their COVID-19 tests Friday, the KBO added.



Another club, the Hanwha Eagles, had also used the same hotel over the weekend but all of their players and staff tested negative.



The Eagles had their Thursday's game canceled but will return to action Friday. (Yonhap)