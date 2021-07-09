 Back To Top
National

Unification minister voices strong regret over PPP leader's call for abolition of his ministry

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 9, 2021 - 11:40       Updated : Jul 9, 2021 - 11:40
Unification Minister Lee In-young speaks during a Yonhap News symposium on peace at a Seoul hotel on June 25, 2021. The annual forum was held to explore ways to build lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula and improve inter-Korean relations amid the growing rivalry between the United States and China. (Yonhap)
Unification Minister Lee In-young speaks during a Yonhap News symposium on peace at a Seoul hotel on June 25, 2021. The annual forum was held to explore ways to build lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula and improve inter-Korean relations amid the growing rivalry between the United States and China. (Yonhap)
Unification Minister Lee In-young expressed strong regret Friday after the chief of the main opposition People Power Party suggested a need to abolish the ministry handling inter-Korean affairs.

PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok raised the suggestion during a radio interview earlier in the day, saying it is inefficient to separate the duties of the foreign ministry and the unification ministry.

"I would like to ask whether Chairman Lee Jun-seok's remarks represent the party's opinion," Lee said. "If that is the case, it is very regrettable." (Yonhap)
