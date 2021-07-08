[Today’s K-pop] BTS to perform new song at Jimmy Fallon Show

(Credit: Big Hit Music)



BTS will appear in The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon after about a year next week.



The band floated a teaser trailer on the show’s SNS channel on Wednesday in the US in which RM said: “We’re coming back to The Tonight Show. Make sure to tune in!”



The septet will perform “Butter” and its upcoming song “Permission to Dance” on July 13 and 14, respectively. The timetable was announced with a short video snippet that showed a person putting on a chunk of butter onto a warm frying pan and checking the boxes off for each song.



On Friday, BTS is releasing its new single “Butter” that consists of the two songs. It will discuss new music on a livestream later on the day and unveil the performance clip of the new song for the first time.



NCT127 to release new music in September





(Credit: SM Entertainment)



NCT127 is returning with a studio album in September, said the bandmates in a live broadcast on Wednesday.



During an online fan meet to celebrate the fifth anniversary of debut, they told viewers that it will be releasing its third full-length album. The nine-member subunit of NCT has been putting out new music including its second Japanese EP “Loveholic” as well as an LP as NCT but it has been one year and four months since the repack of second LP “NCT#127 Neo Zone: The Final Round.”



The second LP “NCT#127 Neo Zone” was the band’s first million seller, with over 1.43 million units sold, making NCT127 the first subunit to have a million seller. It not only topped major music charts in Korea but also ranked among No. 5 in nine Billboard charts.



The band has recently been shooting a reality show titled “Analog Trip” that will be unveiled through YouTube later this year. The first season of the show from 2019 featured six members of TVXQ! And Super Junior.



NCT Dream’s 1st LP repack becomes million seller





(Credit: SM Entertainment)



NCT Dream’s “Hello Future,” a repackaged album of its first studio album “Hot Sauce,” sold over 1.19 million units as of Wednesday, announced label s Entertainment on Thursday.



The repack was dropped on June 28, following the success of the LP, rolled out in May, that sold over 2 million. It added three new songs, including same-tiled focus track, to the tracks from the LP.



According to a local report on K-pop industry that came out last week, the size of physical albums sales grew 34 percent from the same period last year, and NCT Dream was the strongest momentum.



Blackpink's Jisoo to venture into acting





(Credit: YG Entertainment)