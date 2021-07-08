 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

IBM Korea taps Won Sung-shik as new chief

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Jul 8, 2021 - 17:36       Updated : Jul 8, 2021 - 17:36
Won Sung-shik, general manager of IBM Korea (IBM Korea)
Won Sung-shik, general manager of IBM Korea (IBM Korea)

IT solutions provider IBM Korea has appointed Won Sung-shik as its new general manager, the firm said Thursday.

Won replaces former CEO Song Ki-hong, who has moved to supervise IBM’s ASEAN operations and IBM Korea’s global business service.

Won joined IBM Korea in 1991 and served in various divisions including hardware, marketing, global technology services and finance.

He spent four years working for SK Telecom, but returned to IBK Korea to lead its business in technology, covering hardware systems, cloud solutions and cognitive software.

With the appointment, the company is expected to accelerate its efforts for shared growth through continued innovation and leading technologies.

“I am overwhelmed by the fact that I am in the position to lead the company, where I started my first career. And I am very excited to lead IBM Korea to the next level,” Won said in his inauguration speech Thursday.

With its hybrid cloud and AI solutions, IBM Korea will solidify its position as an important business partner to its customers and boost the domestic firm’s growth and development, the newly appointed general manager said.

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114