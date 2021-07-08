IBM Korea taps Won Sung-shik as new chief

Won Sung-shik, general manager of IBM Korea (IBM Korea)
IT solutions provider IBM Korea has appointed Won Sung-shik as its new general manager, the firm said Thursday.
Won replaces former CEO Song Ki-hong, who has moved to supervise IBM’s ASEAN operations and IBM Korea’s global business service.
Won joined IBM Korea in 1991 and served in various divisions including hardware, marketing, global technology services and finance.
He spent four years working for SK Telecom, but returned to IBK Korea to lead its business in technology, covering hardware systems, cloud solutions and cognitive software.
With the appointment, the company is expected to accelerate its efforts for shared growth through continued innovation and leading technologies.
“I am overwhelmed by the fact that I am in the position to lead the company, where I started my first career. And I am very excited to lead IBM Korea to the next level,” Won said in his inauguration speech Thursday.
With its hybrid cloud and AI solutions, IBM Korea will solidify its position as an important business partner to its customers and boost the domestic firm’s growth and development, the newly appointed general manager said.
By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com
)