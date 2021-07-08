 Back To Top
Entertainment

K-pop leads Twitter’s live audio chat Spaces

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Jul 8, 2021 - 17:37       Updated : Jul 8, 2021 - 17:39
(Twitter)
(Twitter)
K-pop is the most popular topic engaged by users on Twitter Spaces, live audio chat sessions streamed through the social media platform, with three of the five most-listened to Spaces being hosted by K-pop artists.

According a survey done by Twitter, boy band GOT7’s member BamBam had the most-listened to Space with his chat on June 9, while girl group Twice ranked fifth with their Space hosted the same day.

Boy band NCT, the first K-pop artist to host a Space on March 11 during the private beta testing phase, hosted the most-listened to Space ahead of the official launch. They were also the third most-listened to among all Spaces.

Other notable K-pop artists who engaged in conversations with fans through Spaces include Sandara Park, boy bands Monsta X, Astro, Enhypen and girl group Loona the World. Up-and-coming rookies, such as Just B and TO1, have also used Spaces to communicate with their fans around the world. Global K-pop festival KCON:TACT also invited K-pop bands to their Spaces for talk sessions during the online festival “KCON:TACT 4 U” held last month.

Twitter launched the beta version of Spaces in December last year ahead of opening the feature to all public May 4 this year.

“By engaging in chats with global fans through Spaces, K-pop artists have become ever more close with them,” Kim Yeon-jeong, head of global K-pop and K-content partnerships at Twitter, said, adding, “Spaces are where audio-based conversations are happening right now, and we anticipate that not only K-pop, but a vast variety of K-contents, from movie to drama, webtoon, game, sports, news and etc., will also make use of the feature in many creative ways.”


By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
