[Graphic News] 95.6% of vaccinated people say they recommend receiving shots: poll

Nine out of 10 people who have been vaccinated said they would recommend that their families and friends receive shots, a government survey showed.
The poll, jointly conducted by the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters and the Culture Ministry, showed that 95.6 percent were favorable toward receiving COVID-19 vaccines.
The share was up 10.4 percentage points from the same survey conducted last month.
Some 1,000 adults aged 18 and older took part in the latest survey conducted from June 23-25. It had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level. (Yonhap)
By Nam Kyung-don
