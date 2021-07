[Graphic News] 95.6% of vaccinated people say they recommend receiving shots: poll

Nine out of 10 people who have been vaccinated said they would recommend that their families and friends receive shots, a government survey showed.The poll, jointly conducted by the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters and the Culture Ministry, showed that 95.6 percent were favorable toward receiving COVID-19 vaccines.The share was up 10.4 percentage points from the same survey conducted last month.Some 1,000 adults aged 18 and older took part in the latest survey conducted from June 23-25. It had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level. (Yonhap)By Nam Kyung-don ( don@heraldcorp.com